Home Sport Cricket

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc on track for World Cup

The pair's return to the nets is timely after Jhye Richardson returned home this week from Australia's ODI series against Pakistan.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Big boost for Australia | AFP

By AFP

Australia have received a boost with injured fast bowling spearheads Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc resuming bowling this week and on track to be fit for their World Cup defence. 

Hazlewood has been sidelined since January with a back injury, while Starc pulled out of Australia's Twenty20 and one-day tour of India last month with a "substantial" muscle tear.

The pair's return to the nets is timely after Jhye Richardson returned home this week from Australia's one-day series against Pakistan with a dislocated shoulder.

"When the squad gets announced I'll probably be 65-70 percent and I've still got a good four or five weeks from that date to get ready to play one-day cricket," Hazlewood said in a Cricket Australia podcast. 

Australia's World Cup squad must be named by April 23 with the tournament starting on May 30 in England.

The team will have a training camp in Brisbane in early May and are expected to play some warm-up games against New Zealand before heading to Britain.

"I don't think I'll be fit for those but the one-day warm-up games in England I think I'll be right," said Hazlewood.

Starc, the 2015 World Cup player of the tournament, is also faring well in his comeback since picking up the injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka in early February.

"He (Starc) looks fine, he started bowling as well this week," Hazlewood said. 

"He's coming off not as big a break as me so won't take him long to get up and running. He seems to be heading in the right direction."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia cricket World Cup Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp