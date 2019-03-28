Kancheepuram DCA-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20: P Babu guides Asiatic CC to 10-wicket victory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Riding on P Babu’s unbeaten 71, Asiatic CC defeated Leo CC by 10 wickets in the Kancheepuram DCA-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Fine Star CC 94/8 in 20 ovs (M Diwagaran 30) bt Asian Sports Club 90 in 19.3 ovs (M Vijay Kumar 3/6, K Anirudh 3/17). Leo CC 83 in 18 ovs (Md Ansari 30; R Sarath Kanna 3/5, S Senthil Kumar 4/16) lost to Asiatic Cricket Academy 86/0 in 5.2 ovs (P Babu 71 n.o). Mani Memorial CC 142/3 in 20 ovs (K Kaviraj 31, KS Rajaskar 46 n.o) bt Bharthi CC 135/9 in 20 ovs (D Balasubramanian 30, Badrinarayanan 42; S Ganesh Vicky 3/22).

Naresh scalps seven

S Naresh Kumar’s 7/23 helped Korattur CC beat Thiravallur CC by 63 runs in a second division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: WABCO Ind RC 129 in 29.1 ovs (V Santhosh Kumar 56; V Hemanth Ram 5/37) lost to Parthasarathy MCC 131/2 in 19.1 ovs (D Vignesh Yadav 77 n.o, S Karthik 43). Korattur CC 171/5 in 30 ovs (Vijay Vignesh 46) bt Thiruvallur CC 108 in 26 ovs (E Rajesh 34; S Naresh Kumar 7/23, D Gokulnath 3/18).

CPCL post win

CPCL defeated NRL 67-23 in the XXIII Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit kabaddi tournament, organised by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The meet was inaugurated by SN Pandey, Managing Director of CPCL. Nearly 80 players from six petroleum companies from all over the country are taking part in the tournament.

Results: CPCL bt NRL 67-23; MRPL bt EIL 47-13; ONGC bt CPCL 41-20.

Coaching camp from April 1

St Bede’s Sports Foundation (CSSF) in Chennai will be conducting a summer cricket coaching camp at the St Bede’s Grounds from April 1 to May 31 for boys aged between six and 19. Contact: 9840070486/9841227966.

TDCA selection trials

Thiruvallur District Cricket Association will conduct trials in various age groups for boys and girls at Gojan Engineering College, Redhills from April 11. Only players from the district will be eligible. They should also register with a TDCA or TNCA club. Applications are available at TDCA office from March 29 and must be submitted on or before April 7. Contact: 9444441817, 98404 82220.