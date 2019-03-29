Home Sport Cricket

62 days to World Cup: Recounting Australia's finest moments

The most successful team in the history of the tournament have had plenty of memorable moments.

Published: 29th March 2019

Australia's World Cup-winning captains | Twitter

The best side in the history of the World Cup, have undeniably plenty of moments that are etched in the minds of their fans forever. Their five titles and 62 wins at the World Cup are a tournament record.

With 62 days to go before World Cup 2019, here is a look at five of their finest moments in the tournament's history.

1987 World Cup Final: Australia vs England

After winning the toss and electing to bat, David Boon got Australia off to the perfect start. After that, a special from Mike Veletta, who hit a 31-ball 45 helped Australia post 253/5. England were on course for their maiden triumph before an ill-advised reverse sweep. Despite Allan Lamb's best efforts, Australia got over the line by seven runs to claim their maiden World Cup.

ALSO READ | 87 days to go: Australia rises again under Border

1999 World Cup Final: Australia vs Pakistan

If Australia's first title was a close encounter, the second one was a one-sided affair. Although Pakistan won the toss, that was the only thing that went right for them as they were bundled out for 132 with Shane Warne picking up four wickets. In response, Adam Gilchrist's quick-fire fifty helped Australia finish with almost 30 overs to spare.

2003 World Cup Final: Australia vs India

After India won the toss, they elected to field in a high-pressure encounter. After Australia's openers got them off to a flyer (105 runs in 14 overs), India were never really in the contest. Despite a couple of quick wickets, Ricky Ponting's 140 helped Australia post an incredible 359/2. To make matters worse for India, Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in the first over and it was only thanks to Virender Sehwag that they stuttered and stumbled to 234.

2007 World Cup Final: Australia vs Sri Lanka

For the second successive World Cup final, Australia had a top-order batsman to thank for posting a total that proved to be too much. This time, it was Adam Gilchrist, who hit his maiden World Cup century. His 149 remains the highest score in a World Cup final and helped his side post 281/4, which proved to be too much for Sri Lanka, who lost the game by 53 runs.

2015 World Cup Final: Australia vs New Zealand

Playing in their maiden World Cup final, New Zealand crumbled under pressure and could only manage 183. That was not enough as Australia coasted to victory in just 33.1 overs and became the first team to win five World Cup titles.

World Cup World Cup Countdown Australia cricket

