A lot happened in cricket world on March 29

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Cricket has a long history and each day we witness records that were created in the past. March 29 is not an exception to that trend as we witnessed a lot on this day in the cricketing world.

Sehwag became first Indian to score a triple-century in Test cricket:

Former Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to score 300+ runs, scoring 309 against Pakistan in Test Cricket on this date in 2004.

Sehwag took to Twitter to call this date a 'special one' as he surpassed his gargantuan 309 after four years by scoring his career-best 319 against South Africa, fortuitously, on the same day.

Australia clinched 2015 World Cup title:

Australia, on 29 March 2015, clinched their fifth World Cup title, most number of titles by any country. Australia had won the premier contest four times before, howbeit this fifth World Cup title will be nonpareil for the team as they won it at home.

New Zealand, who gave their first appearance in the World Cup final, posted a scanty target of 184-run which the host chased down in just 33.1 overs. Along with the most number of World Cup titles, Australia is also the only team to win three consecutive World Cup title (1999, 2003, 2007).

Lowest total in Test cricket history:

Cricket world, on this day in 1955, espied the lowest total in the test history. New Zealand team scored a total of as low as 26 runs against England. In their first innings, the Kiwis managed to score a decent total of 200 runs and in return, the English players scored 246 runs.

As the fans were reckoning that match will have an intriguing conclusion, the England bowlers bundled off the New Zealand team back to the pavilion on just 26 runs and won the match by an inning and 20 runs.

