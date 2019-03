BCCI women’s Elite Group A U-23 ODI: Tamil Nadu women suffer big defeat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepti Sharma’s all-round display (41, 4/9) helped Bengal hammer Tamil Nadu by 215 runs in a BCCI women’s Elite Group A U-23 one-dayer in Surat on Thursday. Opting to bat, Bengal posted 303 thanks to half-centuries by Tanusree Sarkar and Prativa Ranam, who added 152 for the third wicket. In reply, TN were bowled out for just 88.

Brief scores: Bengal 303/7 in 50 ovs (Prativa Rana 89, Tanusree Sarkar 88, Deepti Sharma 41, KN Ramyashri 3/52) bt Tamil Nadu 88 in 41.4 ovs (A Eloksi 27, Deepti Sharma 4/9, Shreya Karar 3/25).

Kedar guides UFCC to victory

Kedar Devdhar’s unbeaten 88 propelled United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) to a five-wicket win against IOB Staff Club in a second division Plate Group match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 216 in 45.2 ovs (Kadiyam Pavana Sai Rahul 59, Andimani Ganga Pradeep 37, D Pramod Doss 36, MK Siva Kumar 3/40, M Atul 3/71) lost to United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 219/5 in 47.1 ovs (Kedar Devdhar 88 n.o, T Shakthi Eshwar 49, Garikina Venkata Satya Prasad 3/33).

Bharath shines for United CC

Riding on B Bharath’s unbeaten 50, United CC defeated Sri Vaishnavi CC by three wickets in a third division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Batting first, Sri Vaishnavi CC set a target of 145. United CC chased down the score with three balls to spare.

Brief scores: Sri Vaishnavi CC 144/6 in 30 ovs (P Rahul 43, Tony Mary Jones 41 n.o, R Murugesan 32) lost to United CC 145/7 in 29.3 ovs (B Bharath 50 n.o, KD Dinesh Antony 27, Nithin Athreya 3/41).

Kolkata Port Trust bag title

Kolkata Port Trust blanked Paradip Port Trust 3-0 in the final of the 40th all-India major ports hockey tournament.

Final: Kolkata Port Trust 3 (Biraj Topno 2, Chandra Kanth Banik) Paradip Port Trust 0. 3rd place: Mumbai Port Trust 3 Chennai Port Trust 0. Best goalkeeper: M Subramani (Chennai Port Trust). Best defender: Biraj Topno (Kolkata Port Trust). Best forward: Susarun Purty (Paradip Port Trust).

BPCL beat MRPL

BPCL defeated MRPL 36-15 in the XXIII Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit kabaddi tournament, organised by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium.

Results: BPCL bt MRPL 36-15; ONGC bt NRL 32-14; BPCL bt EIL 20-9.