Pakistan to field against Australia in fourth ODI; Malik, Imam dropped

Shoaib Malik​

Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik is out due to a rib injury (File Photo | PTI)

By AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan won the toss and sent Australia, who have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, into bat in the fourth one-day international in Dubai on Friday.

Australia, who won the first two games by eight wickets in Sharjah and the third in Abu Dhabi by 80 runs, brought in fast bowlers Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The pair replaced Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff.

Pakistan were forced to make two changes as skipper Shoaib Malik suffered rib injury and opener Imam-ul-Haq fever to withdraw from the game. 

Opener Abid Ali and batsman Saad Ali were handed ODI debuts while Imad Wasim will lead the team.

The last match will also be played in Dubai on March 31.

