It’s humanitarianism, rugby and cricket for Australia defence team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was cricket, rugby and a helping hand to the persons with disabilities as Australian Defence Force personnel took part in a series of community engagement programmes on Friday.

Nearly 400 Australian Defence Force personnel, who reached Chennai on Thursday through Australian Navy ships HMAS Success and HMAS Parramatta, to take part in the third iteration of Australia-India biennial, bilateral defence exercise AUSINDEX 19 in Vishakapatnam next month, took part in these activities to experience India, and create respect and understanding between people from both the countries, said an Australian spokeswoman.

The Australian defence personnel played rugby with local schoolchildren organised in association with ‘Life is a Ball’, demonstrating the key values and life skills that can be learned through sport. A goodwill cricket match was also held between visiting Australian Defence force personnel and Indian Navy, which was inaugurated by Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath.

The Australian personnel provided assistive devices and wheelchairs to persons with disabilities through the Australian High Commission’s Direct Aid Program partners Sukriti Foundation and Motivation India.

The students of the Australian Studies Centre at the University of Madras were also treated to a special tour of HMAS Success.