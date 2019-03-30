Home Sport Cricket

TNCA Third Division A zone league: Viganesh century hands Sical Recreation Club comprehensive win

BPCL defeated CPCL 30-16 in the semifinals of the 13th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board inter-unit kabaddi tournament, hosted by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Published: 30th March 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A hard-hitting century by S Viganesh (112; 88b, 7x4, 6x8) propelled Sical Recreation Club to thrash Young Men’s Association by 198 runs in a Third Division A zone league match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: III Division A: Sical RC 329/8 in 50 ovs (S Viganesh 112, MS Sivakumar 93, PK Midhun 3/76) bt Young Men’s Association 131 in 33.3 ovs (P Hari Krishnan 5/56); Central United Club 111 in 39.4 ovs (P Babu 41, C Sarath Kumar 5/24, B.Vasanth 3/14) bt Jupiter Sports Club 102 in 38.3 ovs (P Prabhakaran 45, AK Balachander 5/24, R Chandrasekar 3/26); Falcon Cricket Club 146 in 40.3 ovs (R Raguram 7/38, Narendar G Jain 3/32) lost to Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association 147/8 in 32.3 ovs (R Vivek 50, Ravi Kant Shukla 40, S Parthasarathy 4/41); Reserve Bank RC 221/5 in 50 ovs (N Lokesh 77, T Vignesh Pathy 40 n.o) bt Egmore RC 129 in 43.5 ovs (A Karthik Sankar 4/9, Keith Ward 3/43); Twentieth Century Club 179 in 41.5 ovs (Ashwin Anand 65, M Santhosh Gopi 6/42) lost to Bhimannapet RC 183/6 in 41.5 ovs (V Anbarasan 52, GS Samuvel Raj 3/51). V Division B: Komaleeswarar CC 326/6 in 50 ovs (S Surender 82, E Sivakumar 63, G Karthick 44, A Mohammed Asif Iqbal 39, J Anthony Raj 37) bt Eagle CC 82 in 35.5 ovs (J Anthony Raj 3/17).

BPCL in final

BPCL defeated CPCL 30-16 in the semifinals of the 13th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board inter-unit kabaddi tournament, hosted by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Results (semis): ONGC bt MRPL 36-18; BPCL bt CPCL 30-16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sical Recreation Club Viganesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp