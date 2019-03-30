TNCA Third Division A zone league: Viganesh century hands Sical Recreation Club comprehensive win

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A hard-hitting century by S Viganesh (112; 88b, 7x4, 6x8) propelled Sical Recreation Club to thrash Young Men’s Association by 198 runs in a Third Division A zone league match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: III Division A: Sical RC 329/8 in 50 ovs (S Viganesh 112, MS Sivakumar 93, PK Midhun 3/76) bt Young Men’s Association 131 in 33.3 ovs (P Hari Krishnan 5/56); Central United Club 111 in 39.4 ovs (P Babu 41, C Sarath Kumar 5/24, B.Vasanth 3/14) bt Jupiter Sports Club 102 in 38.3 ovs (P Prabhakaran 45, AK Balachander 5/24, R Chandrasekar 3/26); Falcon Cricket Club 146 in 40.3 ovs (R Raguram 7/38, Narendar G Jain 3/32) lost to Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association 147/8 in 32.3 ovs (R Vivek 50, Ravi Kant Shukla 40, S Parthasarathy 4/41); Reserve Bank RC 221/5 in 50 ovs (N Lokesh 77, T Vignesh Pathy 40 n.o) bt Egmore RC 129 in 43.5 ovs (A Karthik Sankar 4/9, Keith Ward 3/43); Twentieth Century Club 179 in 41.5 ovs (Ashwin Anand 65, M Santhosh Gopi 6/42) lost to Bhimannapet RC 183/6 in 41.5 ovs (V Anbarasan 52, GS Samuvel Raj 3/51). V Division B: Komaleeswarar CC 326/6 in 50 ovs (S Surender 82, E Sivakumar 63, G Karthick 44, A Mohammed Asif Iqbal 39, J Anthony Raj 37) bt Eagle CC 82 in 35.5 ovs (J Anthony Raj 3/17).

BPCL in final

BPCL defeated CPCL 30-16 in the semifinals of the 13th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board inter-unit kabaddi tournament, hosted by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Results (semis): ONGC bt MRPL 36-18; BPCL bt CPCL 30-16.