India tour of Windies rescheduled

India were scheduled to reach West Indies immediately after the World Cup conclusion on July 14 to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

India's captain Virat Kohli, center, and Indian team members circle as they prepare to take to the field during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne. (File Photo | AP), Indian cricket team

By ANI

LONDON: India tour of West Indies has been rescheduled as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has agreed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) request of pushing back the series' dates by a week.

It is understood that the tour is likely to commence in the first week of August and run till September 4. The final dates for the India tour along with the venues will be finalised by CWI at its board meeting on May 13, ESPNcricinfo reported.

According to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Future Tours Programme, India were scheduled to reach West Indies immediately after the World Cup conclusion on July 14 to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. It is believed, the BCCI might have wanted Indian players to have a break before the tour, which the CWI was happy to entertain.

Moreover, the BCCI has requested CWI to include a three-day warm-up match during the India tour. India A will also be playing three four-day matches in West Indies prior to the senior team's tour game. A final schedule for all the tours will be finalised at the CWI Board meeting in two weeks, ESPNcricinfo added.

The CWI also wanted to clear dates for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Initially, the seventh edition of the CPL was supposed to run from August 21 to September 27. Now as per the revised dates, the league will be hosted from September 4 and October 12.

"We are pleased that we have been able to collaborate with CPL to find a spot in our international calendar to ensure that all the best Caribbean cricketers can take part, as the tournament plays a crucial role in our preparations and planning for the T20 World Cup in 2020," CWI's chief executive officer Johnny Grave said in a statement issued by CPL.

