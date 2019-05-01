Home Sport Cricket

Kumar Sangakkara named as first non-British MCC president

MCC, which owns Lord's and acts as the guardian of the laws of the game, was founded in 1787 and lists 168 presidents in its history.

LONDON: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been appointed as the first non-British president of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, whose nomination was announced by current president Anthony Wreford on Wednesday, will begin his one-year tenure in October.

The 41-year-old, who is already an honorary life member of MCC and has sat on its influential world cricket committee for the past seven years, said: "It is a huge honour to be named the next president of MCC and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to.

"For me, MCC is the greatest cricket club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch."

That number includes one member of the royal family but, until now, nobody from overseas.

Wreford said: "As MCC looks to broaden both our horizons and international reputation, I'm delighted that Kumar has accepted the invitation, which he did in January this year, to be the next president of MCC.

"He is an outstanding individual both on and off the field and will make a huge contribution to the club. In a World Cup and Ashes year he will also have a significant role to play as president designate."

