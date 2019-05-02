Home Sport Cricket

India, England top Test and ODI rankings after annual update

England are the number one ranked ODI team with less than a month to go for the 2019 World Cup but India are just two points behind.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

England captain Eoin Morgan opted to bat after winning the toss in the second ODI against India. (File | AP)

The race for the top spot in both Tests and ODIs gets more intriguing (File | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India and England managed to retain top spots in the Test and ODI team rankings respectively, following the annual update of the ICC rankings on Thursday.

The rankings were updated after series results from 2015-16 were removed, and outcomes from 2016-17 and 2017-18 are weighted at 50 per cent, an ICC statement read.

England are the number one ranked ODI team with less than a month to go for the 2019 World Cup, but India have managed to narrow the gap to just two points.

India's lead over second-placed New Zealand in the Test rankings has narrowed from eight to two points.

India were on 116 points and New Zealand on 108 before the update but Virat Kohli-led side's 3-0 win over South Africa and 2-1 win in Sri Lanka being purged as part of the 2015-16 season sees them losing three points while New Zealand's two 2-0 defeats to Australia being removed sees them gain three points.

In the only change of positions on the table, England have overtaken Australia to the fourth position and are on 105 points.

Australia are on 98 points after dropping six points as they had won four of the five series in 2015-16, no more part of the calculations.

In another significant movement, the gap between seventh-placed Pakistan and eighth-placed West Indies has trimmed from 11 to two points.

In the ODI rankings, England have retained the top spot, but to go into the World Cup as the top-ranked side, they will need to beat Ireland in an upcoming one-off ODI and then beat Pakistan 3-2 or better in a home series, or lose to Ireland but then beat Pakistan 4-1 or better.

South Africa have overtaken New Zealand into third position while another change in positions sees the West Indies moving ahead of Sri Lanka to seventh place.

No team has dropped out of the top 10, thus ensuring that the World Cup will see the 10 top-ranked sides in action.

Three of the four teams awarded ODI status at the end of the World Cricket League Division 2 will join the rankings once they have played the requisite eight qualifying matches.

However, Papua New Guinea has joined the rankings immediately having played several ODIs prior to April 2018.

The Netherlands, who already had ODI status, will need to play two more ODIs to achieve a ranking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India cricket England cricket team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp