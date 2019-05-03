Home Sport Cricket

IPL betting: Indian-origin British national, aide held at Mumbai hotel

After collecting initial amount, the duo would provide user Id and password to the people interested in placing bets.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Betting, IPL

Representational image

By PTI

MUMBAI: The police have arrested an Indian-origin British national and his aide for allegedly betting on an IPL T20 match from a posh hotel here, said an official Thursday.

Acting on specific information, Unit-9 of the Crime Branch Wednesday raided the luxury hotel in Andheri (West), where the two accused were found placing online bets on IPL matches through a betting site, said Mahesh Desai, Senior Police Inspector.

After collecting initial amount, the duo would provide user Id and password to the people interested in placing bets, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Rishi Dariyanani (40) and Mahesh Khemlana (39), another official said.

Both are residents of Hong Kong, he said, adding Dariyanani, a man of Indian-origin, has British citizenship.

The raid was conducted by a team led by Inspector Asha Korake.

The team found Dariyanani and Khemlana were placing bets on the IPL match being played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, the official said.

During their interrogation, it was revealed both had came to Mumbai only for betting purpose, he said.

After the IPL began in March, they came to Mumbai and stayed in star hotels in suburban Juhu and Bandra, from where they operated, he said.

The police seized two laptops, seven mobile phones, one notebook, credit and debit cards, Indian, US and Hong Kong currency worth Rs 6.95 lakh from the duo, the official said.

Both were Thursday produced before a court, which sent in police custody till May 6, he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL betting IPL Cricket betting Mumbai betting Mumbai cricket betting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp