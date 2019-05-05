Home Sport Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan declines PCB offer to coach U-19 national team

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan declined rejected the offer to coach Pakistan U-19 team after PCB didn't consider his demand of simultaneously being appointed the chief selector of the colts set-up.

PCB wanted to follow BCCI's successful model of Rahul Dravid coaching the India U-19 and A team, which acts as a feeder for the national squad.

"The idea was to have a high-profile cricketer work with the junior players on long-term basis instead of the old practice of having lesser known names attached to the Pakistan under-19 side," a PCB official said.

It is learnt that PCB turned down Younis' demand as dual role of chief selector and head coach would have led to Conflict of Interest.

"At the moment, it appears that Younis will not be working for the PCB as he has made it clear he wants total independence to work and get results with the junior team," he added.

Younis, who retired from all cricket in 2017 after becoming the first Pakistani batsmen to reach 10,000 Test runs, is known to be a tough customer and very straight forward.

In the past he has made no bones of the fact that he was not happy with the workings of the PCB and some of its officials.

The Pakistan under-19 team recently had its tour to Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely due to the bomb blasts in Colombo and surrounding areas while it is due to tour South Africa in June as it prepares for the junior World Cup.

