Former West Indies batsman Seymour Nurse passes away

After featuring in a Test against India in 1962 at Port of Spain, Nurse did not play another game for the West Indies until 1965 due to injuries.

Published: 07th May 2019 08:35 PM

Seymour Nurse. (Photo | Twittwe/ Windies Cricket)

By PTI

JAMAICA: Former West Indies batsman Seymour Nurse, who played 29 Tests between 1960 and 1969, has passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 85.

Nurse scored 2523 runs at an average of 47.60, including six hundreds and 10 half-centuries.

The middle-order batsman from Barbados made 9489 runs in 141 First-Class matches at 43.93.

Former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes shared the news of Nurse's demise in a Facebook post.

"My coach my mentor, we all from the holders hill area love this man, we used to walk like Seymour bat like him and try to talk like him. Thanks for everything you have done for me. May he Rest In Peace and rise in glory," Haynes wrote.

Nurse made his Test debut against England in 1960, scoring 70 in the first innings.

In his second Test, held at Melbourne in December 1960, he scored another 70 though Australia won the game by seven wickets.

After featuring in a Test against India in 1962 at Port of Spain, Nurse did not play another game for the West Indies until 1965 due to injuries.

He could only cement his place in the team in 1966 when he scored four fifties and a hundred in a five-Test series in England.

He was also named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1967.

