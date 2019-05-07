Home Sport Cricket

Former Windies batsman Seymour Nurse dead

After retirement, he served as a Barbados selector, a team manager and was also a long-standing coach at the Barbados National Sports Council.

Published: 07th May 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Seymour Nurse | Twitter

By IANS

BARBADOS: Former West Indies cricketer Seymour Nurse has died after prolonged illness. He was 85 and is survived by his twin daughters.

Barbados cricketer Desmond Haynes shared the news of his death on Monday in a Facebook post.

"My coach my mentor, we all from the holders hill area love this man, we used to walk like Seymour bat like him and try to talk like him. Thanks for everything you have done for me. May he rest in peace and rise in glory," ESPNcricinfo quoted Haynes as saying in the post.

Nurse, who made his Test debut in 1960, went on to play 29 Tests for West Indies and scored 2,523 runs with six hundreds and ten fifties. The Barbados middle-order batsman suffered from many injuries after making his debut and it was not until the 1966 West Indies tour of England that Nurse established himself in the side.

In that series, he scored 501 runs in five Tests, including four fifties and a hundred. In 1967, he was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year.

After retirement, he served as a Barbados selector, a team manager and was also a long-standing coach at the Barbados National Sports Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Indies Cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp