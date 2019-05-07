Home Sport Cricket

Pacer Poovarasan bowls National CC to victory

All-round display by K Vignesh (5/24; 55 n.o) helped Seshadhri CC beat Thiruthani CC by nine wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on medium pacer Poovarasan’s 5 for 25, National CC defeated Munrose CC by five wickets in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy cricket tournament on Monday.
Brief scores: Munrose CC 151/8 in 30 ovs (Poovarasan 5/25) lost to National CC 155/5 in 22.1 ovs (Vikram 58). MoM: Poovarasan. Prithvi CC 146 all out in 29.4 ovs (Yashwanth 50, Naresh 3/18, Joseph 3/30) lost to Ram Associates 147/9 in 28.5 ovs (Senthil 53, Yogender Sharma 4/34). MoM: Joseph. Venkateswara CC 155/7 in 30 ovs (K Vignesh 63, NM Premkumar 5/33) lost to RR Donnelley 156/2 in 24.4 ovs (NM Premkumar 58 n.o). MoM: NM Premkumar. Central Bank of India 106 in 29.3 ovs (Ved Prakash 4/20) lost to Korattur CC 110/2 in 19.3 ovs (Vignesh 40). MoM:
Ved Prakash.

Vignesh grabs limelight
All-round display by K Vignesh (5/24; 55 n.o) helped Seshadhri CC beat Thiruthani CC by nine wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.
Brief scores: Thiruthani CC 70 in 16.3 ovs (K Vignesh 5/24) lost to Seshadhri MCC 76/1 in 5.4 ovs (K Vignesh 55 n.o); Sundar CC 184/9 in 45 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 70, S Moh­an Raj 4/50) lost to Standard CC 185/8 in 41.3 ovs (V Dinesh Kumar 51, B Praneesh 5/57); Ambattur CC 41 in 19 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 4/15, P Arjun Thapa 3/11) lost to Fine Star CA  44 for no loss in 5.2 ovs.

Thiruvallur District champs
Half-centuries by R Ram Arvindh (61) and R Raja Guru (63) helped Thiruvallur District beat Salem by eight wickets in the U-19 final of the TNCA inter-districts tournament.
Brief scores: Final: Salem 75 in 34.4 ovs & 196/9 in 40 ovs (J Gowri Sankar 66, SJ Karthick 48, S Ashok Kumar 3/37, S Aravind 3/64) lost to Thiruvallur 223 all out in 76.5 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 61, R Raja Guru 63; L Sonu Singh 4/50, Sanjay T 3/59) & 49 for 2 in 13 ovs.

Sunny Sachin CC victorious
Raghu and Balakrishna took six wickets each to he­lp Sunny Sachin CC canter to a 41-run victory over Kallakuru­c­hi CC in a First Division ma­tch of the Villupuram DCA league.
1st div: Sunny Sachin CC 138 in 28.3 ovs  (Jameer 4/51, Gowtham 4/24) bt Kallakuruchi CC 97 in 23 ovs (Raghu 3/14, Balakrishnan 3/26). IInd div: New Young Indian CC 107 in 24 ovs (Krishnakumar 64) lost to Evergreen CC 108 no loss in 15.3 ovs (Venkatesan 61). IIIrd div: VDCA XI 47/9 in 25 ovs lost to Siga Management ‘B’ 48 no loss in 8 ovs.

United Sports Club advance
United Sports Club, Chennai defeated Andhra Pradesh Thunders 7-11, 11-3, 12-10 in the first round of the IFA Fistball World Tour National Ranking tournament. Teams from sixteen clubs in both men and women from all over India are participating.
Results: Men: Namakkal Aeros bt Pudhucherry Crushers 12-11, 11-4; United Sports Club, Chennai bt Andhra Pradesh Thunders 7-11, 11-3, 12-10.

