Prithvi Shaw to lead North Mumbai Panthers for 2nd T20 Mumbai League

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Young cricketing prodigy Prithvi Shaw will lead the North Mumbai Panthers in the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League starting next week, it was announced Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the franchise through a media statement.

The North Mumbai Panthers will be led by the 19-year-old batsman Shaw, the statement said.

The league, an eight-team affair, will be held from May 14 to May 26 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The North Mumbai squad comprises, among others, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Pravin Tambe and is coached by Umesh Patwal, the release stated.

