Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity opt to field against Trailblazers

By IANS

JAIPUR: Velocity captain Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to field against Trailblazers in the second match of the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Velocity have left out Jahanara Alam and Devika Vaidya while Trailblazers have brought in Bharati Fulmali in place of Jhulan Goswami.

Playing XIs

Velocity: Mithali Raj(c), Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushree Pradhan

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Suzie Bates, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Bharati Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Stafanie Taylor, Ravi Kalpana (W), Shakera Selman, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad