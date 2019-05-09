Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia hails players' post-scandal conduct

CA's bid to shed the 'ugly Australian' image comes after cricket's standing in the sports-mad nation reached its lowest ebb last year when players cheated by trying to alter the ball with sandpaper.

Published: 09th May 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Australian cricketer David Warner (L) and Steven Smith. (File | AFP)

Australian cricketer David Warner (L) and Steve Smith (File | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian cricketers' once-notorious behaviour has significantly improved amid attempts to clean-up the game's culture after the ball-tampering scandal, Cricket Australia said Thursday.

The men's national team had no conduct citings during 2018-19 season, the first clean sheet in seven years, and code of conduct charges at all levels dropped 74 per cent, CA chairman Earl Eddings said.

"Everyone in Australian cricket is well aware that it's not just winning that counts, but how we play the game, and the players have certainly embraced that spirit," Eddings said.

He said umpires had also reported they were being accorded more respect from players as the new, less abrasive culture beds in.

CA's bid to shed the "ugly Australian" image comes after cricket's standing in the sports-mad nation reached its lowest ebb last year when players cheated by trying to alter the ball with sandpaper in a Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

In the fallout, three top players received lengthy bans, the national coach quit and numerous CA officials left the organisation.

An independent review commissioned by CA, slammed cricket's "arrogant" culture, criticising both players and officials for chasing victory with no thought of morality or the spirit of the game.

Eddings said lessons had been learned and change was being implemented.  

"While there is always room for improvement, these are very good signs which demonstrate meaningful change and will have a positive and lasting impact on Australian cricket at all levels," he said.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) also praised the way players had worked for cultural change. 

"At all levels, the players understand their role as ambassadors in growing the game and are to be congratulated for the way they are conducting themselves both on and off the field," ACA president Greg Dyer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket Australia ball-tampering scandal sandpaper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp