Ganguly verdict may be delayed

CHENNAI: Sachin Tendulkar and VVS La­xman will depose before BCCI’s ombudsman-cum-ethics officer DK Jain in New Delhi on May 14. Complainant Sanjeev Gu­pta has also been summoned al­­­­ong with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. The deposition of Tend­ulkar and Laxman might delay the verdict on Sourav Ganguly. As the trio has been accused of conflict of interest for their alleged dual roles, verdict on any of these complaints might have a bearing on others.

“I will meet Tendulkar and La­xman on May 14. The comp­l­ainant has also been summ­oned in accordance to principle of natural justice,” Jain told this newspaper. “Issues related to conflict of interest are being raised. I cannot say all these complaints are similar. Let me go through them,” said Jain on whether Ganguly’s case was similar with other two.

Jain had said a little more than a week ago that his order on Ganguly would be out soon. Now, it seems the order will not be out until Jain hears Tendulkar and Laxman.

Sreesanth to submit docs

S Sreesanth, who was banned for life for his alleged role in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, has so­u­ght time from Jain to submit do­cuments. He deposed a few days ago. “He will file some do­c­uments following which a dec­ision will be taken on his qu­a­n­t­um of punishment,” said Ja­in. The SC revoked his ban in Ma­rch and directed BCCI to decide on his punishment.