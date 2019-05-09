Ganguly verdict may be delayed

CHENNAI: Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman will depose before BCCI’s ombudsman-cum-ethics officer DK Jain in New Delhi on May 14. Complainant Sanjeev Gupta has also been summoned along with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. The deposition of Tendulkar and Laxman might delay the verdict on Sourav Ganguly. As the trio has been accused of conflict of interest for their alleged dual roles, verdict on any of these complaints might have a bearing on others.
“I will meet Tendulkar and Laxman on May 14. The complainant has also been summoned in accordance to principle of natural justice,” Jain told this newspaper. “Issues related to conflict of interest are being raised. I cannot say all these complaints are similar. Let me go through them,” said Jain on whether Ganguly’s case was similar with other two.
Jain had said a little more than a week ago that his order on Ganguly would be out soon. Now, it seems the order will not be out until Jain hears Tendulkar and Laxman.
Sreesanth to submit docs
S Sreesanth, who was banned for life for his alleged role in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, has sought time from Jain to submit documents. He deposed a few days ago. “He will file some documents following which a decision will be taken on his quantum of punishment,” said Jain. The SC revoked his ban in March and directed BCCI to decide on his punishment.