Home Sport Cricket

Ganguly verdict may be delayed

Published: 09th May 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly (File Photo)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sachin Tendulkar and VVS La­xman will depose before BCCI’s ombudsman-cum-ethics officer DK Jain in New Delhi on May 14. Complainant Sanjeev Gu­pta has also been summoned al­­­­ong with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. The deposition of Tend­ulkar and Laxman might delay the verdict on Sourav Ganguly. As the trio has been accused of conflict of interest for their alleged dual roles, verdict on any of these complaints might have a bearing on others.

“I will meet Tendulkar and La­xman on May 14. The comp­l­ainant has also been summ­oned in accordance to principle of natural justice,” Jain told this newspaper. “Issues related to conflict of interest are being raised. I cannot say all these complaints are similar. Let me go through them,” said Jain on whether Ganguly’s case was similar with other two.
Jain had said a little more than a week ago that his order on Ganguly would be out soon. Now, it seems the order will not be out until Jain hears Tendulkar and Laxman.

Sreesanth to submit docs 
S Sreesanth, who was banned for life for his alleged role in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, has so­u­ght time from Jain to submit do­cuments. He deposed a few days ago. “He will file some do­c­uments following which a dec­ision will be taken on his qu­a­n­t­um of punishment,” said Ja­in. The SC revoked his ban in Ma­rch and directed BCCI to decide on his punishment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar BCCI BCCI ombudsman ombudsman VVS La­xman Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp