Home Sport Cricket

Mithali Raj questions why she is always targeted for her T20 strike rate

She also lashed out at a former India player, who has used social media to criticise her.

Published: 09th May 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Mithali Raj's T20 strike-rate has always provided fodder for his critics but what India's ODI skipper can't fathom as to how some of the players with worse strike-rate never come under scanner like her.

Still coming to terms with the biggest controversy in women's cricket involving her, former coach Ramesh Powar and CoA member Diana Edulji, whom she accused of trying to finish her career.

However Mithali feels that she has always been unfairly targeted despite some of the other players also coming cropper in shorter formats.

"In the first game [of Women's T20 Challenge], there were a couple of players whose strike rate was below 100.

"Was it made an issue? No. Because it doesn't come in the radar because it is not Mithali Raj," Mithali told 'Cricbuzz' in an interview.

However without naming young Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali pointed out at a top-order player, who had a strike of 50 against England.

While Mithali didn't name the young Mumbaikar, but she had scored 11 off 22 balls in the T20 game against England which India lost narrowly.

"The last England home series, a top-order [batter] had a strike rate of fifty. Did I make an issue? Was it made an issue? Still people are trolling me only! Because from the non-striker end I have to go and play.

"I played four dot balls and I was trolled. That's what I am saying - it's not fair. If today I am turning out to be a rebel then you should know which situation has made me like that," said Mithali, who had scored 30 off 32 balls in that match.

"I'm not saying the fact that I am the best T20 player. No! I know where I stand.

"But to unfairly pinpoint at the only thing you can pinpoint in my whole batting analysis then I can pick out numerous players in this current Indian team and I can question you.

"But why is it that only I am being questioned?"

She also lashed out at a former India player, who has used social media to criticise her.

"There are certain players who have played women's cricket are using the platform of social media to lash out. That is very sad. I cannot name because I don't want to," Mithali said.

Many in Indian cricketing circles feel that Mithali is pointing fingers at a former skipper, who is now a broadcaster also.

"But as a player you feel sad that at this level you are being singled out for the fact that I stood up for myself. I have not done anything wrong standing up for myself.

"And I have not done anything wrong in reaching out to the board because I am under the board. I have not gone to the media. I reached out to them [board]," Mithali spoke about her letter where she had alleged that former coach Powar had ill-treated her in the West Indies.

"Honestly, it will take time for me (to get over the controversy).

"It will because when things happen all of a sudden and you did not expect it to happen the way it has happened, it will take time for me to get over it.

"Yes, sometimes it still flashes. Eventually, I will get over it at some point."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mithali Raj Jemimah Rodrigues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp