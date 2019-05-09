Home Sport Cricket

Saurashtra Premier League: Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Zalawad Royals

As per the statement, Shah informed that in true spirit of Cricket, Kutch Warriors withdrew from draw process of Cheteshwar as they have Jaydev Unadkat in their squad.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: India's premier Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Team Zalawad Royals in the inaugural Saurashtra Premier League, it was announced Thursday.

"Cheteshwar shall play Saurashtra Premier League T20 Tournament from Team Zalawad Royals," a statement from Saurashtra Cricket Association said.

"As players drafting was done on May 4, SPL governing council decided to have drafting system in format of draw for Cheteshwar in presence of representatives of all teams, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah, SCA office bearers, SPL Governing Council, representatives of independent auditor and Cheteshwar himself," the release said.

As per the statement, Shah informed that in true spirit of Cricket, Kutch Warriors withdrew from draw process of Cheteshwar as they have Jaydev Unadkat in their squad.

Cheteshwar was then asked to pick a chit from the draw bowl having closed chits of four teams --- Gohilwad Gladiators, Sorath Lions, Halar Heroes and Zalawad Royals. Cheteshwar picked up the chit and it was of Team Zalawad Royals, the release added.

