Tickets for India's World Cup games costlier than England’s, sold out

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With less than a month to go before India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5, tickets of matches featuring the Men in Blue are disappearing fast in England. India fixtures, including the ones against Pakistan and England, are almost sold out. In some venues, tickets involving Virat Kohli’s team are costlier than England matches.

In Southampton, fans have to pay more for the India-South Africa game than the England-West Indies match. Each ticket in the Hotel Box for this India game costs £699+VAT as compared to £599+VAT for the England game. In the Rooftop Hamper at the same venue, these figures are £349+VAT as against £299+VAT.

Over the years, it has been seen that an overwhelming majority of spectators at cricket World Cups are travelling Indians, which explains the differential pricing. Even the India-Sri Lanka game at Leeds is going to be a more expensive experience in certain sections of the stands than the England-Sri Lanka fixture at the same venue. Tickets in the Premier Suite section in the hospitality box cost £499 for the India game, compared to £349 for the England match. India’s nine group league games are spread across six venues. Other than the New Zealand (Nottingham, June 13) and Sri Lanka (Leeds, July 6) games, websites are showing less than 2% of tickets are remaining for other games.

