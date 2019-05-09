Home Sport Cricket

Tickets for India's World Cup games costlier than England’s, sold out

Even the India-Sri Lanka game at Leeds is going to be a more expensive experience in certain sections of the stands than the England-Sri Lanka fixture at the same venue.

Published: 09th May 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With less than a month to go before India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5, tickets of matches featuring the Men in Blue are disappearing fast in England. India fixtures, including the ones against Pakistan and England, are almost sold out. In some venues, tickets involving Virat Kohli’s team are costlier than England matches.

In Southampton, fans have to pay more for the India-South Africa game than the England-West Indies match. Each ticket in the Hotel Box for this India game costs £699+VAT as compared to £599+VAT for the England game. In the Rooftop Hamper at the same venue, these figures are £349+VAT as against £299+VAT.

Over the years, it has been seen that an overwhelming majority of spectators at cricket World Cups are travelling Indians, which explains the differential pricing. Even the India-Sri Lanka game at Leeds is going to be a more expensive experience in certain sections of the stands than the England-Sri Lanka fixture at the same venue. Tickets in the Premier Suite section in the hospitality box cost £499 for the India game, compared to £349 for the England match. India’s nine group league games are spread across six venues. Other than the New Zealand (Nottingham, June 13) and Sri Lanka (Leeds, July 6) games, websites are showing less than 2% of tickets are remaining for other games.

Less than 2% remains

Hospitality box tickets for the India-South Africa match at Southampton are costlier than the England-West match at the same venue. According to websites, less than 2% of tickets remain for India’s matches against Pakistan, England and Australia

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup India vs South Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp