Home Sport Cricket

I want to bat at number three position: Shakib Al Hasan

Hasan has batted at number three position for Bangladesh in 13 ODIs, scoring 492 runs at an average of 41.

Published: 10th May 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Friday expressed his desire to bat at number three position in the limited-overs format ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

"There was a time when I had to come on to the crease before the first 10 overs even if I batted at No.5. But now things have changed, I don't get a chance to bat before 35-40 overs if I bat at the No.5 position," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Hasan as saying.

"For me, I think, the earlier the better. So, personally speaking, I want to play at No.3. I have also expressed my desire to the coach and the captain. But I don't have any problem to play anywhere for the team," he added.

Hasan has batted at number three position for Bangladesh in 13 ODIs, scoring 492 runs at an average of 41.

This average is higher than his career average of 35.45 and Shakib cited that playing at number three position would give him more opportunities to make an impact in the match.

The player recently underwent a change in his training regimen to get in shape for the upcoming World Cup. He said sometimes a kick is required in order to achieve the desired results.

"Sometimes in your life, you need a kick. I have got the kick. I won't say how. That's a secret. It has come in a way that has awakened me. I was fit up to 2011. After that, I didn't get much chance to work on my fitness and I didn't feel any push too. But I have got the kick now," Hasan said.

Bangladesh is currently playing in the tri-nation series against hosts Ireland and West Indies. The team got off to a winning start in the tournament as they quite easily defeated West Indies by eight wickets and their next match against Bangladesh got abandoned due to rain.

The team next takes on West Indies in the tri-series on May 13.

Bangladesh will play against South Africa in their opening match of the World Cup on June 2 at The Oval. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shakib Al Hasan International Cricket Council World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp