I want to bat at number three position: Shakib Al Hasan

By ANI

DUBAI: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Friday expressed his desire to bat at number three position in the limited-overs format ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

"There was a time when I had to come on to the crease before the first 10 overs even if I batted at No.5. But now things have changed, I don't get a chance to bat before 35-40 overs if I bat at the No.5 position," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Hasan as saying.

"For me, I think, the earlier the better. So, personally speaking, I want to play at No.3. I have also expressed my desire to the coach and the captain. But I don't have any problem to play anywhere for the team," he added.

Hasan has batted at number three position for Bangladesh in 13 ODIs, scoring 492 runs at an average of 41.

This average is higher than his career average of 35.45 and Shakib cited that playing at number three position would give him more opportunities to make an impact in the match.

The player recently underwent a change in his training regimen to get in shape for the upcoming World Cup. He said sometimes a kick is required in order to achieve the desired results.

"Sometimes in your life, you need a kick. I have got the kick. I won't say how. That's a secret. It has come in a way that has awakened me. I was fit up to 2011. After that, I didn't get much chance to work on my fitness and I didn't feel any push too. But I have got the kick now," Hasan said.

Bangladesh is currently playing in the tri-nation series against hosts Ireland and West Indies. The team got off to a winning start in the tournament as they quite easily defeated West Indies by eight wickets and their next match against Bangladesh got abandoned due to rain.

The team next takes on West Indies in the tri-series on May 13.

Bangladesh will play against South Africa in their opening match of the World Cup on June 2 at The Oval.