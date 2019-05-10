Players’ association to have over 6,000 members

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cricket players’ association in the making will have 6,000-7,000 members including male, female and differently-abled cricketers. The Lodha committee suggested formation of the association and inclusion of its members in the BCCI’s apex council and IPL governing council. The process is expected to take another four months. Once completed, the association will be an integral part of the BCCI.

“The article of association and memorandum of association are being registered with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai. It will be done by month-end, after which we’ll put up a list of members on our website. Objections and claims will be invited and 30 days will be given to players who do not find a place in the list. They have to submit their cases with documents supporting their claims,” GK Pillai, chairman of the steering committee looking after the formation of the players’ body, said.

The steering committee comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and others has been assigned the task of completing formalities. It will have around 4,000-5,000 male cricketers, 800-1,000 female players and around 200 differently-abled cricketers. The memorandum of association specifies eligibility criteria.

“Once we are done with membership, nominations will be invited from them to hold elections and to constitute the executive committee including a president, secretary, vice-president, joint-secretary and treasurer. Nominations will also be invited for electing members for BCCI’s apex council and IPL governing council. The election will be online.”

The apex council will have two representatives from the players’ association, a male and a female. State units will also have their respective players’ associations. Eligibility criteria will be different and tougher for those wanting to contest elections.

