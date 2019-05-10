Home Sport Cricket

Players’ association to have over 6,000 members

State units will also have their respective players’ associations.

Published: 10th May 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cricket players’ association in the making will have 6,000-7,000 members including male, female and differently-abled cricketers. The Lodha committee suggested formation of the association and inclusion of its members in the BCCI’s apex council and IPL governing council. The process is expected to take another four months. Once completed, the association will be an integral part of the BCCI.

“The article of association and memorandum of association are being registered with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai. It will be done by month-end, after which we’ll put up a list of members on our website. Objections and claims will be invited and 30 days will be given to players who do not find a place in the list. They have to submit their cases with documents supporting their claims,” GK Pillai, chairman of the steering committee looking after the formation of the players’ body, said.

The steering committee comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and others has been assigned the task of completing formalities. It will have around 4,000-5,000 male cricketers, 800-1,000 female players and around 200 differently-abled cricketers. The memorandum of association specifies eligibility criteria.

“Once we are done with membership, nominations will be invited from them to hold elections and to constitute the executive committee including a president, secretary, vice-president, joint-secretary and treasurer. Nominations will also be invited for electing members for BCCI’s apex council and IPL governing council. The election will be online.”

The apex council will have two representatives from the players’ association, a male and a female. State units will also have their respective players’ associations. Eligibility criteria will be different and tougher for those wanting to contest elections.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cricket players’ association Lodha committee BCCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp