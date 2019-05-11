Home Sport Cricket

Rahmat Shah century helps Afghanistan to beat Scotland in rain-hit match

Afghanistan reached 269 for three with 31 balls remaining when rain forced the players off the field and they were eventually declared the winners on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Friday.

Published: 11th May 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rahmat Shah hit 113 while Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Shahzad made half-centuries for Afghanistan (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By AFP

EDINBURGH: Rahmat Shah hit 113 while Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Shahzad made half-centuries as Afghanistan defeated Scotland by two runs in a rain-hit ODI.

Scotland made 325 for seven from their 50 overs with Calum MacLeod hitting 100 and captain Kyle Coetzer supporting him with 79.

Afghanistan reached 269 for three with 31 balls remaining when rain forced the players off the field and they were eventually declared the winners on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Friday.

Hashmatullah Shahidi finished with an unbeaten 59 while opener Mohammad Shahzad hit 55.

The first match that was scheduled for Wednesday was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Afghanistan are one of just 10 teams taking part in the World Cup which gets underway in England and Wales on May 30.

Brief scores: Scotland 325 for 7 (MacLeod 100, Coetzer 73) vs Afghanistan 269 for 3 (Rahmat 113, Hashmatullah 59 not out, Shahzad 55).

Afghanistan won by two runs (DLS method).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahmat Shah Hashmatullah Shahidi Mohammad Shahzad Afghanistan cricket Afghanistan vs Scotland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp