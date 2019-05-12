Thirunarayan knock hands City III lead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SR Thirunarayan’s 92 helped City III bag a lead of 73 runs in the drawn match of the TNCA City U-14 round robin tournament. City III won by first-innings lead.

Brief scores: City IV 218 in 46.5 ovs drew with City III 291 in 82.5 ovs (V Aditya Karan 33, SR Thirunarayan 92, C Dharshan 3/40, RS Ambrish 3/42); City II 370 in 85.4 ovs drew with City I 309 in 90 ovs (G Yuvan Srinivas 60, R Rithik Varshan 51, Dhruva Ram Prabhakrishnan 37 n.o, A.S. Karthikeyan 4/35, Bollu Chandra Tarun Rao 3/20).

CSSF U-16 champs

Karthick Manikandan’s 75 gave CSSF an eight-wicket win over FSCA in the U-16 final for Dicky Super Trophy.

Brief scores: FSCA 174/5 in 50 ovs (Vijay Priyadharshan 83 n.o, Yovani Gabriel 32) lost to CSSF A 177/2 in 42.4 ovs (Karthick Manikandan 75, A Badrinath 63 n.o.).

Sarfaraz wins

Sarfaraz of Impact club defeated Abdul Rehman of Q-Lounge 3-2 in the N Manimaran and Kishan Kothari Memorial-SVS Club Open snooker championship.

Results: John (Hosur) bt Jacob Vijay (Cue Zone) 61-49, 58-22, 53-3; Sharath (Q-Lounge) bt S Mansivini (Mylapore Club) 62-16, 60-12, 48-18; Vikram (MRC) bt Nalin (BG) 44-55, 45-17, 81-33, 56-33; Roshan (Cues & Yous) bt Augustin (BG) 66-32, 52-20, 71-43; Nelson (Snooker City) bt Imran (Smart Shooters) 66-38, 49-54, 44-36, 53-62, 58-50; Sarfaraz (Impact) bt Abdul Rehman (Q-Lounge) 50-36, 51-54, 60-59, 41-55, 45-44; Shoaib (Q Ball City) bt Jayakumar (ABC) 66-39, 80-11, 68-26; Ameen (Snooker Shot) bt Arshad (Cue lounge) 74-37, 68-39, 54- 30.