Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan bowlers not doing well, says Shadab Khan

The 20-year-old was recently cleared to play at the World Cup after recovering from a viral infection

Published: 16th May 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Shadab Khan (FIle | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Leg-spinner Shadab Khan admitted that the bowling department of Pakistan is not up to the mark in the ongoing One-Day International series against England. He, however, pointed out that pressure in a bilateral series is different from that in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"Bowlers are not doing well, they are actually not in the rhythm required, but once they start clicking, we will start winning games. When you are missing your four key players, it becomes increasingly tough. But there is a difference between pressure for a (bilateral) series and a World Cup," ICC quoted Shadab, as saying.

"Our team has 100 per cent skills to do well in the World Cup. They are struggling, (but) so are other teams in many ways. They are playing good cricket overall. Nowadays, you have to take wickets because cricket has become very fast and even 350 is not a par score. Yes, we have been struggling with the ball in middle overs, but the way the batsmen are performing, it is a good sign," he said.

ALSO READ | Virus-free Shadab Khan cleared for Pakistan's World Cup stint

The 20-year-old was recently cleared to play at the World Cup after recovering from a viral infection, which ruled him out of the Ireland and England tours. The virus was detected in his blood during a routine medical check-up. Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had confirmed Shadab's fitness a couple of days ago.

Shadab has 47 wickets in 34 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.80 under his belt. He was part of Pakistan squad that won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England.

"Now, I am heading towards the World Cup. Since we are going there regularly from the last three years, it is not really difficult to acclimatise with the condition. All I have to do is get in my rhythm. Otherwise, you are mentally prepared for the challenge. I have already played in a competitive tournament - Champions trophy - which we won. Even though we lost a few games, I know how to adapt myself to a big tournament," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Pakistan cricket Shadab Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp