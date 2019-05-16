Home Sport Cricket

Paul Stirling century can't stop Bangladesh beating Ireland

Irish hopes of a consolation win in this dead rubber were duly dashed as the Tigers replied with 294 for four with seven overs to spare.

Published: 16th May 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Ireland's Paul Stirling (File |AP)

By AFP

DUBLIN: Paul Stirling's century and 94 from captain William Porterfield were insufficient to prevent Bangladesh beating Ireland by six wickets in a triangular series one-day international in Dublin on Wednesday.

Stirling struck eight fours and four sixes in his 130 from 141 balls.

The opener added 174 with Porterfield, the key stand in an Ireland total of 292 for eight.

But with Bangladesh's Abu Jayed, who dismissed both batsmen, taking five for 58, Ireland's total looked short of being a truly competitive score.

And Irish hopes of a consolation win in this dead rubber, ahead of Sunday's final between Bangladesh and the West Indies, were duly dashed as the Tigers replied with 294 for four with seven overs to spare.

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, filling in for the rested Soumya Sakar, put on 117 for the first wicket in reply.

Both batsmen went past fifty, with Tamim making 57 before he was bowled by Boyd Rankin while Das made 76 before succumbing to Barry McCarthy.

Shakib Al Hasan kept the momentum going with an even 50 but was then forced to retire hurt with a side injury -- a worrying sign for Bangladesh just weeks away from the start of the World Cup in England and Wales.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bangladesh cricket Ireland cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp