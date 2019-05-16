Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant named new brand ambassadors of Himalaya MEN

By PTI

BANGALORE: India cricket captain Virat Kohli and emerging wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been named as new official brand ambassadors of the country's leading wellness firm, the Himalaya Drug Company.

Himalaya has signed Kohli and ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2018, Pant to promote its 'Men Face Care Range'.

In a first-of-its-kind commercial, both Kohli and Pant will be seen rapping to the latest proposition by Himalaya MEN, "Looking Good And Loving It".

Commenting on the association, Kohli said, "I am very excited to be a part of Team Himalaya and be the ambassador for their Men's Face Wash range. I have been a patron of Himalaya products for a long time now."

Pant added: "Himalaya has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador for the Men's Grooming range of Himalaya."