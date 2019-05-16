Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant named new brand ambassadors of Himalaya MEN

Published: 16th May 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 01:29 PM

By PTI

BANGALORE: India cricket captain Virat Kohli and emerging wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been named as new official brand ambassadors of the country's leading wellness firm, the Himalaya Drug Company.

In a first-of-its-kind commercial, both Kohli and Pant will be seen rapping to the latest proposition by Himalaya MEN, "Looking GoodAnd Loving It".

Commenting on the association, Kohli said, "I am very excited to be a part of Team Himalaya and be the ambassador for their Men's Face Wash range. I have been a patron of Himalaya products for a long time now."

Pant added: "Himalaya has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador for the Men's Grooming range of Himalaya."

