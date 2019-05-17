Nirmal’s unbeaten 66 helps Thiruvallur DCA advance to semifinals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nirmal Kumar’s unbeaten 66 helped Thiruvallur DCA beat Kancheepuram DCA by 46 runs in the quarterfinals of the CSSF U-14 tournament for the Dicky Memorial Trophy at the St Bede’s grounds here.

Brief scores: Elite CA 136/6 in 30 ovs (AP Pragdeesh Kumar 36, M Deepan 27) bt VBCA 79 all out 27.4 ovs. MoM: AP Pragdeesh Kumar. Thiruvallur DCA 138/3 in 30 ovs (Nirmal Kumar 66 n.o, Harsha P 58 n.o) bt Kancheepuram DCA 92 for 7 in 30 overs. MoM: Nirmal Kumar. Salem DCA 75 all out in 28 ovs (S Sreeshanth 3/12) lost to CSSF ‘A’ 76/3 in 24 ovs (M Vishal Ram 40 n.o). MoM: M Vishal Ram. Kedar CA 110/8 in 30 ovs (Aswath 33, Visvajith 32) lost to FSCA 111/5 in 28.4 ovs (Rakesh Roshan 37 n.o, Avikshit 32, Ashwath 3/8). MoM: Rakesh Roshan.

M Sriram

Rahul cracks 98

Rahul Ayyappan Harish’s 98 helped City II bag a lead of seven runs against City I in the drawn match of the TNCA Round Robin U-16 meet. City II won by virtue of its first innings lead.

Brief scores: City I 279 in 84.3 ovs drew with City II 286/6 in 90 ovs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 98, CV Achyuth 4/59). City III 200 in 73.3 ovs drew with City IV 213 in 70.4 ovs (Advaith Prahalad 74, SG Adithyaa 3/33).

Odisha win

Odisha beat Puducherry 59-52 in a boys match at the 36th Youth National basketball championship played at Coimbatore.

Results: Boys: Haryana bt Chhattisgarh 66-40; Odisha bt Puducherry 59-52; Karnataka bt Delhi 65-49; J & K bt Goa 58-49; AP bt Uttarkhand 84-71; Girls: West Bengal bt Bihar 60-54; Maharashtra bt Karnataka 67-63; AP bt Odisha 51-18; UP 48 bt MP 48-30.

Sriram shines

Riding on M Sriram’s 6 for 31, City IV restricted City I to 186 on the first day of the TNCA Round Robin U-14 tournament.

Brief scores: City I 186 in 62.5 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 37, Rithik Varshan 33, M Sriram 6/31) vs City IV. City III 279 in 90 overs (B Pranav 58, Bollu Chidananda Tarun Rao 6/44) vs City II.

Adesh shocks Hari

Adesh Kothari of Q-Lounge shocked higher-seeded Hariharan Rajamani of Cues & Yous 3-1 in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Snooker championship.

All-India hockey meet

SAI National Hockey Academy, New Delhi blank Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy, Kovilpatti 3-0 in the opening round of the KR Educational Institutions-Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India hockey meet, held at Kovilpatti.