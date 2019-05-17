Home Sport Cricket

Nirmal’s unbeaten 66 helps Thiruvallur DCA advance to semifinals

Adesh Kothari of Q-Lounge shocked higher-seeded Hariharan Rajamani  of Cues & Yous 3-1 in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Snooker championship.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nirmal Kumar’s unbeaten 66 helped Thiruvallur DCA beat Kancheepuram DCA by 46 runs in the quarterfinals of the CSSF U-14 tournament for the Dicky Memorial Trophy at the St Bede’s grounds here.

Brief scores: Elite CA 136/6 in 30 ovs (AP Pragdeesh Kumar 36, M Deepan 27) bt VBCA 79 all out 27.4 ovs. MoM: AP Pragdeesh Kumar. Thiruvallur DCA 138/3 in 30 ovs (Nirmal Kumar 66 n.o, Harsha P 58 n.o) bt Kancheepuram DCA 92 for 7 in 30 overs. MoM: Nirmal Kumar. Salem DCA 75 all out in 28 ovs (S Sreeshanth 3/12) lost to CSSF ‘A’ 76/3 in 24 ovs (M Vishal Ram 40 n.o). MoM: M Vishal Ram. Kedar CA 110/8 in 30 ovs (Aswath 33, Visvajith 32) lost to FSCA 111/5 in 28.4 ovs (Rakesh Roshan 37 n.o, Avikshit 32, Ashwath 3/8). MoM: Rakesh Roshan.

M Sriram

Rahul cracks 98
Rahul Ayyappan Harish’s 98 helped City II bag a lead of seven runs against City I in the drawn match of the TNCA Round Robin U-16 meet. City II won by virtue of its first innings lead.
Brief scores: City I 279 in 84.3 ovs drew with City II 286/6 in 90 ovs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 98, CV Achyuth 4/59). City III 200 in 73.3 ovs drew with City IV 213 in 70.4 ovs (Advaith Prahalad 74, SG Adithyaa 3/33).

Odisha win
Odisha beat Puducherry 59-52 in a boys match at the 36th Youth National basketball championship played at Coimbatore.
Results: Boys: Haryana bt Chhattisgarh 66-40; Odisha bt Puducherry 59-52; Karnataka bt Delhi 65-49; J & K bt Goa 58-49;  AP bt Uttarkhand 84-71; Girls: West Bengal bt Bihar 60-54; Maharashtra bt Karnataka 67-63; AP bt Odisha 51-18; UP 48 bt MP 48-30.

Sriram shines
Riding on M Sriram’s 6 for 31, City IV restricted City I to 186 on the first day of the TNCA Round Robin U-14 tournament.
Brief scores: City I 186 in 62.5 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 37, Rithik Varshan 33, M Sriram 6/31) vs City IV. City III 279 in 90 overs (B Pranav 58, Bollu Chidananda Tarun Rao 6/44) vs City II.

Adesh shocks Hari
Adesh Kothari of Q-Lounge shocked higher-seeded Hariharan Rajamani  of Cues & Yous 3-1 in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Snooker championship.

All-India hockey meet
SAI National Hockey Academy, New Delhi blank Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy, Kovilpatti  3-0 in the opening round of the KR Educational Institutions-Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th  All-India hockey meet, held at Kovilpatti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp