Home Sport Cricket

Women’s A team to tour Australia

This was evident when they lost 1-2 to Australia A in the three one-dayers at home last October. 

Published: 18th May 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana Indian opener Smriti Mandhana

Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana (Twitter/BCCI Women)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome move, India A will be touring Australia for the first time in December for three one-dayers and three T20s. While the recently-concluded Women’s T20 Challenge was seen as a stepping stone to nurture young talent, this tour is a sign of things to come for the second string.

Unlike their compatriots, the women barely have A tours. Even when India A play a match or two at home, they are not match ready because it’s so few and far inbetween. This was evident when they lost 1-2 to Australia A in the three one-dayers at home last October. 

This is one of the reasons why India captain Mithali Raj has been emphasising on the need to improve the country’s bench strength since finishing runners-up in the 50-over World Cup in 2017.

“To have a India A women team tour abroad is a welcome step,” said former India all-rounder Mamatha Maben. “It will be very helpful. It’s a morale booster and was much needed for the second string. If India A play regularly, the bench will become stronger. It’s a path-breaking step for women’s cricket.”

Even in the last T20I series against England which India lost 0-3 at home in March, stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana said that domestic players who come into the national set-up lack competitiveness. Going ahead, with the next World T20 set to commence from February 20, 2020 in Australia, time is ripe for India to test their bench strength.

“In case of the men’s side, the A side will be playing home and away games simultaneously with the seniors. For instance, when a vacancy arose at the top, someone like Mayank Agarwal was brought into the fold (in the third Test against Australia last year). In that regard, it is going to help a lot. When the fringe is playing well and (once) they come into the national side, they might find the path to break into national side that bit easier. They won’t be raw when they are exposed to that level.”

For a long time, there have been arguments on India’s lack of depth. But in the three-team Women’s T20 Challenge, apart from you Harmanpreets and Smritis, players such as Shafali Verma, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Komal Zanzad showed glimpses of succeeding at the highest level. Maben, who was the coach of Velocity, believes that with exposure, these players can achieve consistency.

“All uncapped players did well in our team, which was heartening to see. We saw what Shafali, Sushree and Komal are capable of. If we give enough opportunities to our bench, they will also come to the fore. Exposure will do a world of good to them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp