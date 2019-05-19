Home Sport Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav not bothered by India A snub

The Mumbai batsman says he believes in following the process and if the call-up has to come, it will come.

Published: 19th May 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Despite having a brilliant Indian Premier League season, Suryakumar Yadav's name did not figure in the India A squads announced by the BCCI for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and West Indies.

And the Mumbai batsman says he believes in following the process and if the call-up has to come, it will come.

Asked specifically whether he is disappointed on not being named in the India A squads, Surya told reporters here, "I used to think about this before, why it'ss (the call) not coming again and again but this year I had a chat with a lot of players during IPL and I had a word with Rohit (Sharma) as well what happens if you perform well and your name is not in the side which you are thinking of.

"So he was like I think at the end what matters is how you enjoy the sport and how you enjoy playing cricket and that's it.

"If you always think about result, and then your process and the routines which you follow that will be affected. And I do the same thing rather than thinking about the result, I believe in process.

"If the process and routines are right, I think the results will always be taken care of itself by what I feel, I just believe in following process, if it (the call) has to come, it will come," he said.

Surya, who has been Mumbai's batting mainstay, was speaking at a press briefing organized by the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, whom he is leading in the ongoing T20 Mumbai League.

Surya, who played for Mumbai Indians, scored 424 runs in the recently concluded IPL from 16 matches with 71 not not being his highest score.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old batsman said that it was great to be part of the 2019 IPL final, which Mumbai Indians won by a run in an edge of a seat thriller.

"It was a great final to be part of. Winning it by just one run was a great feeling. And that is the only thing we did last year (in Mumbai T20 League)we believed and the same thing we did in the IPL.

"If each and every member think can think that we can win the title, it will be easy for us. The same thing I am trying to cultivate here in my team," the Mumbai batsman noted.

Surya also spoke on various aspects like his interaction with international stars, how he roared back to form after being dropped from Mumbai Ranji team and importance of fielding.

