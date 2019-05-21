Home Sport Cricket

Women's World Cup coach dares China to 'dream big'

Jia Xiuquan's team carry the hopes of a country all too used to seeing the men's side disappoint on the international stage.

Published: 21st May 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: China's coach admits his side are "far apart" from the elite but has nevertheless told them to defy expectations at next month's Women's World Cup.

Jia Xiuquan's team carry the hopes of a country all too used to seeing the men's side disappoint on the international stage.

But the Chinese women face a battle to reach the knockout stages in France with a tough group stage against former two-time champions Germany, Spain and South Africa.

"It's me who said our aim was to reach the final of the Women's World Cup," Jia told the Xinhua news agency ahead of the team's June 8 opener against Germany in Rennes.

"However, we might go even further and win the championship. Yes, I have not changed my mind if you ask me. 

"This the target I set for my squad," the former coach of the national men's under-19 side said.

"We know that we are far apart from the world elite women's football and we've been working out (how) we can narrow the gap between the top squads and ourselves."

Jia previously set his side, who are 16th in the FIFA world rankings, a minimum requirement of reaching the knockout rounds.

But he now says that he does not want them to aim so low.

"I want them first to dream big and then go all out to achieve the highest goal possible," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women's World Cup China Cricket team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp