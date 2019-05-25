Home Sport Cricket

Senior Mumbai players call for DRS in Ranji Trophy matches

The introduction of Decision Review System in Ranji matches was discussed in the Ranji Captains' conclave.

Published: 25th May 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

DRS challenge (File | AP)

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Senior Mumbai players Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav Saturday batted for the introduction of Decision Review System in Ranji matches on the lines of international matches and the Indian Premier League.

During the Ranji captains' conclave held in Mumbai recently, the introduction of DRS system in Ranji Trophy and doing away with the concept of coin toss were among the suggestions put forward by the captains and coaches of the domestic teams.

"Yes absolutely, it's a great move, if at all it happens. Because it is the need of the hour. If you have technology, you might as well use it," Tare told reporters here on Saturday.

"See in domestic cricket there are lots of decisions that can sometimes go against you because of umpiring errors.

"If we have an opportunity to correct it, then why not use it. It's going to be great (if it happens)," Tare said after the launch of the first Go Sport store in the company of teammate Surya Kumar Yadav.

Yadav too backed the suggestion.

"Rightly said - if there is a technology and if you can use it, you should use it. As we see there are lots of errors and we are all humans and are bound to make mistakes.

"If there is a technology, we can use it and go ahead," said Surya, who was part of the triumphant Mumbai Indians' IPL team and played a key role in the team's glorious run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy Aditya Tare Suryakumar Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp