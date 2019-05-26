Home Sport Cricket

Seven pitches being re-laid at Chepauk

Seven out of eight pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai are being re-laid for the upcoming season.

File Image of Chennai's Chepauk Stadium.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven out of eight pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai are being re-laid for the upcoming season. The work started almost a week ago and is expected to be completed in 45 days. The Chepauk wicket came under scanner during the recently- concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) with the opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore turning out to be a drab affair. Bangalore were bowled out for a paltry 70.

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni didn’t mince his words while criticising the slow nature of the wicket. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli also echoed Dhoni’s view. A tent-like structure was erected over the wicket after the first IPL match to protect the pitch from excessive heat. “The work (relaying of pitches) is being done. Seven pitches are being re-laid while the eighth one will be re-laid later,” RI Palani, joint secretary of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) said. “It’s a routine work and is carried out every four-five years.

We last did it during 2014-15 season,” added Palani. “The work, which will take 45 days to complete, started a week earlier,” confirmed another TNCA official. It has been learnt that TNCA has decided to change the soil base so that the pitches hold good and offer enough bounce and carry to aid pacers.

