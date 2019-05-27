Home Sport Cricket

Future looks bright for Mumbai cricket, says Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who led his side North Mumbai Panthers to their maiden T20 Mumbai championship win, Monday said the future of cricket looks bright in the metropolis.

North Mumbai Panthers Sunday defeated Sobo Supersonics by 12 runs in the summit clash held at the Wankhede Stadium here.

"The win has boosted our confidence and is a great beginning to all of our careers. Winning the T20 Mumbai tournament boosts confidence for local talent.

"The future certainly looks bright for Mumbai cricket," Shaw was quoted as saying in a release issued by North Mumbai Panthers.

The 19-year-old batsman had led India to U-19 World Cup title last year and also made his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot in 2018.

In the final, North Mumbai Panthers put up 143/7 on the board, courtesy Shaw's unbeaten 61, and later bundled out Sobo Supersonics for 131 with pace duo of Prathamesh Dake and Atif Attarwala taking three wickets each.

This was the second season of T20 Mumbai.

