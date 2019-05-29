Eoin Morgan signed up as icon player for Euro T20 Slam

By PTI

MUMBAI: England skipper Eoin Morgan has signed up as one of the icon players for the Euro T20 Slam, to be held from August 30 to September 22, the organizers announced Wednesday.

Morgan will join former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson from Australia, Brendon McCullum from New Zealand and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan as icon players for the tournament to be held in Ireland, Scotland and The Netherlands, a media release issued here said.

"The tournament will be great for the development of the sport across the continent," Irish-born Morgan was quoted as saying in the release.