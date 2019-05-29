Home Sport Cricket

Eoin Morgan signed up as icon player for Euro T20 Slam

The tournament will be held across Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from August 30 to September 22.

Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan | AP

By PTI

MUMBAI: England skipper Eoin Morgan has signed up as one of the icon players for the Euro T20 Slam, to be held from August 30 to September 22, the organizers announced Wednesday.

Morgan will join former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson from Australia, Brendon McCullum from New Zealand and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan as icon players for the tournament to be held in Ireland, Scotland and The Netherlands, a media release issued here said.

ALSO READ | Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar back Euro T20 Slam

"The tournament will be great for the development of the sport across the continent," Irish-born Morgan was quoted as saying in the release.

