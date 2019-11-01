Home Sport Cricket

David Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka

The home team have been dominant throughout, winning by 134 runs in Adelaide and by nine wickets with seven overs to spare in Brisbane ahead of the clash in Melbourne.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Australia celebrate with the trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in their Twenty20 cricket match played in Melbourne. (Photo | AFP)

Australia celebrate with the trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in their Twenty20 cricket match played in Melbourne. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with an in-form David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven wicket win.

The home team have been dominant throughout, winning by 134 runs in Adelaide and by nine wickets with seven overs to spare in Brisbane ahead of the clash in Melbourne.

Sri Lanka's batting had been insipid until now, but they finally posted a competitive score of 142 for six, with Kusal Perera hitting 57.

However their bowlers, led by Lasith Malinga, have been no match for a quality Australian batting line-up, spearheaded by Warner who has now scored 217 in three innings without losing his wicket.

"It was pretty clinical once we got into a routine," said Australia captain Aaron Finch. 

"The way the bowlers set it up for us over the last two games, it was outstanding. 

"Every game is a different challenge and a different surface, so it's important to bring in your best, in terms of preparation and mental side of the game too."

Openers Finch and Warner were both dropped early in the run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and they made the visitors pay, putting on 69 for the first wicket.

Finch hit three big sixes before falling for 37, caught by Shehan Jayasuriya off Lahiru Kumara.

That brought Steve Smith to the crease, but he only lasted nine balls, caught in the deep for 13.

Warner, who scored an unbeaten 100 and 60 not out in the opening two games, was heard on the pitch microphone saying he was struggling with his rhythm. 

But he still produced the goods, bringing up his 50 off 44 balls to end the match unbeaten on 57, aided by Ashton Turner who chipped in with 22 as Australia reached 145 for three with 14 balls to spare.

Australia have set a target of being the number one T20 side by the time the World Cup is played on home soil in a year's time, and their whitewash of Sri Lanka is set to propel them above South Africa and into third place.

An even bigger test starts on Sunday, when they face top-ranked Pakistan in the first of three T20s.

"We haven't been up to our standards. We haven't performed at our best and if we don't, we will end up like this," said Sri Lanka opener Niroshan Dickwella. "We learnt a lot in this series, but we couldn't even compete properly."

Finch won the toss and put Sri Lanka into bat and it didn't start well for the visitors.

Dickwella, elevated to opener after Danushka Gunathilaka was dropped, was out first ball.

Kusal Mendis and Perera showed some aggression, slapping a handful of boundaries, before Kane Richardson tempted Mendis into another big shot and he was caught at deep square for 13.

Perera and Avishka Fernando pushed the score to 65 for two at the halfway mark, building a 43-run partnership, the team's highest of the series, before Fernando was caught near the boundary off Pat Cummins for 20.

Oshada Fernando followed soon after for six, but the aggressive Perera kept plugging away, bringing up his sixth T20 half-century off 38 balls.

He fell for 57, top-edging a Cummins ball to Ashton Turner at mid-off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Australia Sri Lanka
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp