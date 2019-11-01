DN Test timing unlikely to draw hordes

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

Sourav Ganguly is already in the fast lane. He knows he has only nine months to carry out his plan. A pet idea of his is to see a day-night Test at Eden Gardens.

He didn’t waste time to get cracking. Within a few days of taking over as BCCI president, he met Virat Kohli. The first thing he did was to convince the captain that this is the time and team to play India’s first day-night Test, against Bangladesh from November 22.

Ganguly believes if Test cricket has to survive, it needs to go day-night so that people can get to a stadium after work. The playing hours are not likely to get crowds flocking to the stadium, except for the curious ones who want to see Test cricket under lights. An early start means play does not go beyond 8 or 8.30 pm.

Is Ganguly looking at Eden Gardens as India’s Adelaide, the permanent Australian venue for day-night Tests since hosting the first match in 2015? Indian players have been wary of playing under lights and forced the Adelaide Test to be a day match last year.

Many in the team have had some experience of playing with the pink-ball in the three seasons Duleep Trophy was held under lights. Mohammed Shami enjoyed bowling on the Eden pitch in an inter-club final. If they were unsure of the pink ball, they should not have issues with the SG balls Ganguly selected.

Eden Gardens can hope to be a regular day-night Test venue if only the board heeds to Kohli’s advice of sticking to five Test venues, as it had been till the late 90s, though the clamour for rotation had started long before that. Lucknow, Hyderabad, Jalandhar and Nagpur hosted Tests in the 50s, 60s and 70s for different reasons. Once the board became rich, it doled out infrastructure subsidies to the units to come up with excellent stadiums. Apart from player and spectator facilities, some new stadiums have produced lively pitches with good bounce and carry.

If the Kolkata Test is a success, other centres might also pitch in, provided late night transport is guaranteed as some of the new stadiums are far away from the city limits.

The idea of five permanent Test centres originally was to have one in each zone — East, West, North, South and Central. Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kanpur stayed venues for long. Kanpur was the first casualty of the expansion of top-class infrastructure in other parts of the country. Frankly, Delhi and Kanpur continued to be Test venues because of their political clout, one being the national capital and the other in the country’s biggest state Uttar Pradesh.

Though Delhi has a stadium, thanks to the late Arun Jaitley, like the Green Park, it doesn’t deserve to be a Test venue, the latest question mark being the polluted air, more so in the winter months.

Today, India has 21 international venues of which 18 hosted Test matches, including the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Dehradun. Hold on, there are 31 other cricketing venues in the country, some of them discarded after the state associations got their own stadiums.

After making sure the first day-night Test is played where he had honed his cricketing skills, Ganguly dashed to Bengaluru to meet Rahul Dravid, who is director of the National Cricket Academy. Both are on the same page, wanting to make it a centre of excellence.

The Karnataka association moved heaven and earth to get 40 acres for BCCI so that the academy is not shifted out. Ganguly will see to it that an ultra modern cricket centre is put up there. He is on the right path and even the careerist administrators will listen to him as he promised to speak only on cricket and its development.

(The writer is a veteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com).