ICC confirms Kane Williamson's bowling action as legal

Williamson can continue bowling off-spin in international cricket. He was reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the first Test against Sri Lanka played in Galle from August 14 to 18.

01st November 2019

Kane Williamson. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DUBAI: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's bowling action was given the all-clear Friday after he was reported during the first Test against Sri Lanka in August.

The right-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner came under scrutiny in Galle during a Test that Sri Lanka won by six wickets.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in England last month, where his action met the elbow extension angle permitted under ICC rules.

"The International Cricket Council today confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been found to be legal, and he can continue bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.

Williamson is not playing in the ongoing home Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up.

Earlier in the day, England defeated New Zealand in the first T20I by seven wickets. Williamson and pacer Trent Boult have been given a rest for the series.

