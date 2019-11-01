Home Sport Cricket

Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy

The Women's T20 World Cup will kick-off on February 21, 2020.

Published: 01st November 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor Khan.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the trophy of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Friday.

"Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is counting down to the @ICC Women's #T20WorldCup. Who's joining her to fill the @MCG for the final on International Women's Day?" T20 World Cup tweeted.

The Women's T20 World Cup will kick-off on February 21, 2020.

Bangladesh won the qualifying event in Scotland and as a result, they have been placed in Group A for the upcoming World Cup along with defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will face defending champions Australia in their first match of the tournament on February 27.

Thailand, who played their first women's international match 12 years ago, scripted history by qualifying for the tournament. They have been placed in Group B along with England, South Africa, West Indies, and Pakistan. They will take on West Indies in their opening match on February 22, 2020.

The eight top-ranked teams based on finishing positions from the last ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies in 2018, automatically qualified for the tournament, as fixtures involving those teams were announced in January this year.

Australia and India will lock horns in the opening match of the World Cup on February 21.

The final of the tournament will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on March 8 is also known as International Women's Day.

Later in the year, 16 teams will be participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 from October 18 - November 15. Australia will play their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on October 24. India will face South Africa in their first match of the tournament on the same date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Khan T20 World Cup trophy
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp