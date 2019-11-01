Home Sport Cricket

Shubman Gill scores century in Deodhar Trophy

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury 
Agencies

RANCHI: Shubman Gill gave another glimpse of his talent with a masterful century on Friday in the Deodhar Trophy. Gill, who is leading India C, scored 143 off 142 balls in their match against India A at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. This is the highest score in List A cricket.

The 20-year-old's innings was punctuated by 10 fours and 6 sixes as he took apart the opposition bowling attack. India C ended up scoring a mammoth 366/3. Gill's ton was part of a 226-run stand with India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal, who also scored a century.

However, Surayakumar Yadav's assault is what gave the team an impetus towards the end. Suryakumar smashed 72 runs off just 29 balls and hit nine fours and four sixes.

Gill has made his debut for the senior squad in ODI cricket, playing two matches during India's tour of New Zealand earlier in the year. He was part of the Test squad against South Africa but never managed to get a spot in the playing XI. Widely regarded as the future of Indian cricket, Gill has scored 1535 runs, including four hundreds at an average of 69.77.

