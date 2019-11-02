Home Sport Cricket

Hardik Pandya posts throwback picture with MS Dhoni and Ziva

The Mumbai cricketer on Saturday took to photo and video-sharing social networking website Instagram where he posted a picture of himself with former India skipper M.S. Dhoni and his daughter Ziva.

Published: 02nd November 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya (R) with Ziva (C) and MS Dhoni. (Photo | Instagram/ Hardik Pandya)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who last month underwent a successful surgery to treat his lower back issue which ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period, is probably missing his teammates and the quality time he spent with them. The Mumbai cricketer on Saturday took to photo and video-sharing social networking website Instagram where he posted a picture of himself with former India skipper M.S. Dhoni and his daughter Ziva.

Sharing a throwback picture, Hardik captioned it: "Miss this little one (and the big guy too)."

Miss this little one (and the big guy too)

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Earlier, Hardik was seen enjoying a pool session with Ziva and Dhoni at the stumper's residence in his hometown Ranchi.

Pandya last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa at home where he aggravated his back. He was, therefore not picked in the squad for the three-Test series against the Proteas and for the series against Bangladesh.

The right-handed all-rounder was checked by the doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.

Like father, like daughter: Ziva Dhoni helps MS Dhoni clean up his car

Meanwhile, in October, Pandya had posted an image on Instagram after his surgery in London and captioned it: "Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me."

On the other hand, questions around former India skipper M.S. Dhoni refuse to die down while nobody is sure if he will don the gloves again for the national team. Former India skipper Dhoni, 38, has been away from international cricket since India's exit from the World Cup after losing the semi-final clash against New Zealand.

