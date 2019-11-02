Home Sport Cricket

PCB invites Cricket South Africa to send team to Pakistan for T20 series

A reliable source said that the South African board had given a positive reply and in all probability the tour would go ahead next year.

Published: 02nd November 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa

South Africa cricket team (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Cricket South Africa (CSA) to send its national team for a T20 series in Pakistan next March, according to chief executive officer Wasim Khan.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Khan said that they had also got positive signs from the Sri Lankan board that it would send a full-strength side to play two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi in December.

"The gates to international cricket returning properly to Pakistan are open and there is no doubt that the recent tour by the Sri Lankan team to play the T20 and ODI series has helped us a lot," he said.

He said the Sri Lankan board would confirm the tour in a week's time.

The PCB official said that talks were going on with Cricket South Africa to send their team for a T20 series.

"We are hopeful they will come in late March as the series will also help both teams prepare for the World T20 Championship in October," he said.

A reliable source said that the South African board had given a positive reply and in all probability the tour would go ahead next year.

Khan said it was a good sign that presently the Bangladesh women's team and their under-16 team were in Pakistan playing bilateral series and hoped this would also lead to the Bangladesh board sending its senior team for a Test and T20 series early next year.

Meanwhile, the PCB has agreed to host its series of three T20 and three ODI matches against the England women's team in Malaysia in December.

The itinerary for the series is set to be announced in a few days time.

Apparently, the England cricket board (ECB) requested the PCB to schedule the women's series at a neutral venue and both boards agreed on Malaysia where Pakistan had also hosted Australia.

But before the series against England, Pakistan is waiting for a response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over whether they will be hosting the Pakistan women's team as part of the ICC women's league matches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket South Africa Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan PCB Pakistan vs South Africa
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp