Rohit Sharma shares 'Zlatan moment' as Ranveer Singh finds it 'cool'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday posted a throwback picture with Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma and that has gone viral with Rohit comparing Ishant to Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to the similarity in hairstyle.

The caption in the photo read: "We got Zlatan amongst us. Great fun chatting." In fact, it also got Bollywood star Ranveer Singh excited and he wrote: "Cool."

The Indians will play the opening T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Sunday and while there were a few questions marks raised on the pollution in the national capital, the Indian team has given the thumbs up and said they have no issues.

Click on this image to see the original post.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments had said on Friday that there was a conversation between the captain and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, and Rohit informed Ganguly that the players were not having any problem.

"The BCCI President checked with Rohit. The team is comfortable and the players are not facing any problem after a full-on training session on Friday. In fact, there is an optional training even on the eve of the match on Saturday. The skipper has given thumbs up to the BCCI chief," the sources said.

In fact, even on Thursday Rohit made it clear that the air was no issue. "I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played. We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," Rohit said.