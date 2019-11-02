Shankar, Nag shine as TN beat Jammu & Kashmir

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: D Gowri Shankar’s 57 and Trilok Nag’s 3/20 helped Tamil Nadu beat Jammu and Kashmir by three wickets in a BCCI men’s U-23 one dayer in Mysuru on Friday.

Brief scores: J&K 172 in 39.1 ovs (Henan Nazir 87; H Trilok Nag 3/20) lost to Tamil Nadu 177/7 in 41 ovs (D Gowrishankar 57).

Vignesh takes fifer

Left-arm spinner P Vignesh’s 5/60 saw Tamil Nadu restrict Kerala to 203/8 in 83 overs on the second day of their Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 clash, in Wayanad. Abhishek Nair made 96 for the hosts. This is Vignesh’s second fifer in the tournament. First day’s play was washed out.

Brief scores: Kerala 203/8 in 83 ovs (Abhishek Nair 96; P Vignesh 5/60) vs TN.

World chess medallist feted

Fourteen-year-old Woman International Master Rakshitta Ravi (Velammal School), who recently won bronze at World Youth Chess Championship, was felicitated at Velammal Vidyalaya (Ayanambakkam). A 3d portrait was gifted to her, and a documentary highlighting her successful journey was screened.

Chennai Marathon in January

The eighth edition of Skechers Performance Chennai Marathon, organised by Chennai Runners, will be held on January 5, 2020. The organisers expect over 25,000 participants, including national and international athletes, and big names from the corporate sector.

The marathon will comprise four events for men and women. A full marathon (42.195km) will be the flagship race. The other events will be perfect 20-miler (32.186km), half-marathon (21.097km) and 10km run.

The flagship race of the event will be run on a Tamil Nadu Athletics Association certified course. The prize money for the event is ` 25 lakh. More information can be found on www.chennairunners.com. For details, contact: 9381010200, 9840485558.