Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Harmanpreet Kaur's one-handed blinder will win your heart

Harmanrpreet took a one-handed stunner at the long-on boundary at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to dismiss West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor.

Published: 02nd November 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Harmanpreet Kaur catching the stunner. (Photo | Twitter video screengrab)

By IANS

ANTIGUA: The Indian eves may have lost their first ODI against the West Indies by a run, but star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur, who is among the finest fielders in the women's game, won everyone's heart after coming up with a stunning catch in the contest.

Harmanrpreet took a one-handed stunner at the long-on boundary at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to dismiss West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor.

When it seemed the ball would easily sail over the ropes for a six, which would have also resulted in a hundred for Taylor, Harmanpreet plucked the ball out of thin air with a brilliant jump timed to perfection.

Electing to bat, West Indies put up a fighting total of 225/7, thanks to skipper Taylor's 94 and Natasa McLean, who chipped in with 51. India were then bowled out for 224 off the final ball of the game, falling short by a run.

ALSO READ | Stefanie Taylor's all-round show helps Windies claim one-run win over India

Despite a brilliant half century from Priya Punia (75), the Indian women failed to chase down 225.

Meanwhile, ace India opener Smriti Mandhana, who has successfully recovered from a toe injury she suffered during the home series against South Africa will join the team on November 3.

Both the teams will now face-off in the second ODI on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harmanpreet Kaur West Indies Stefanie Taylor India vs Windies
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp