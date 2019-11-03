India vs Bangladesh first T20: Road to next year’s World Cup begins in Delhi

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: Despite the hazardous smog levels in the national capital, India and Bangladesh will clash in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Sunday. And both teams have certain concerns to address as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for next year’s T20 World Cup.

For the visitors, the task before them has been made doubly difficult with the suspension of their all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. He will miss out on next year’s multi-nation competition as well and the team will need new skipper Mahmudullah and the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim to step up.

Add to it the absence of experienced left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal (opted out of the entire tour to be with his pregnant wife) and the retirement of former captain Mashrafe Mortaza, and there is a big void to fill.

“Mashrafe and Shakib are great motivators. I will need to step up my game. Captaincy is not a burden and I’m ready for the challenge. We know we have nothing to lose. Youngsters have a chance to show what they are made of and cement their places in the long run.”

The captain also added how the dressing room was affected post the Shakib revelations and how they will continue to support their friend. “We love Shakib and will continue to do so. He has committed a mistake and not a crime. When he will come back, we will welcome him.”

For the hosts, despite Virat Kohli’s absence, the team have enough ammunition and options to get past Bangladesh but there are certain chinks they are looking to fix. Batting first and setting a good target has been a point of concern something stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged.

“We have not done particularly well when batting first and that is something we are working on. Even in the last T20I versus South Africa, we opted to bat first instead of our preferred method. We challenged ourselves to post difficult totals and try to cover all bases. We want to try out these things and get them right before next year but the main job is to win.”

And with regards to team combination, Saturday’s optional practice did show a glimpse of the team management’s plans. Sanju Samson was seen having a long net session, facing throwdowns as well as catching practice. With Rishabh Pant a certainty behind the stumps, Samson might just get a look-in.

“We have many youngsters knocking on the door. Sanju has been playing well in IPL and domestic cricket for some years. Shivam also came last year. They have potential and depending on pitch and conditions, there is a high chance of one of them getting a start.”

Rohit also offered a word of advice for all the young players looking to make a mark in this format. “IPL and international cricket are two different ball games. In international cricket, you have to earn the position of your choice whereas in IPL, you get to play according to your strengths. I know they have the hunger to make the breakthrough.”