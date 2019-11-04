Chris Gayle lashes out at Emirates airline for refusing to let him board flight

By IANS

BARBADOS: West Indies' star batsman Chris Gayle on Monday lashed out at a leading airline company for not allowing him to board a flight for which he had a confirmed ticket.

Gayle also wrote on social media that he had a business class ticket but was asked to travel in economy.

"So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are overbooked. Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it's a business class ticket - so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates !Bad experience," Gayle tweeted.

The 40-year-old dashing southpaw, widely called 'The Universe Boss', last played for the Windies in an ODI in August this year. He smashed 72 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60.

Gayle is West Indies' leading run-getter in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches. West Indies is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting November 6.