Home Sport Cricket

Chris Gayle lashes out at Emirates airline for refusing to let him board flight

West Indies is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting November 6.

Published: 04th November 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Gayle. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BARBADOS: West Indies' star batsman Chris Gayle on Monday lashed out at a leading airline company for not allowing him to board a flight for which he had a confirmed ticket.

Gayle also wrote on social media that he had a business class ticket but was asked to travel in economy.

"So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are overbooked. Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it's a business class ticket - so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates !Bad experience," Gayle tweeted.

The 40-year-old dashing southpaw, widely called 'The Universe Boss', last played for the Windies in an ODI in August this year. He smashed 72 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle ends retirement rumours, says still with West Indies cricket

Gayle is West Indies' leading run-getter in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches. West Indies is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting November 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chris Gayle The Universe Boss West Indies Cricket
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp